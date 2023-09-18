Fire destroys house in Kampung Beratok

KUCHING (Sept 18): A house was completely destroyed during a fire that occurred at Lorong 1A Kampung Beratok, Jalan Kuching-Serian here tonight.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, a report on the incident was received at 8pm.

Firefighters from the Siburan fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“It was found the fire involved a house that was completely destroyed. No casualties were reported, as the owner was not at home at the time,” he said in a statement.

He said firefighters used a hose connected to the fire engine to extinguish the fire.

After ensuring the area was safe, firefighters returned to the fire station.

The operation ended at 9.27pm.