Food delivery rider killed in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 18): A 43-year-old food delivery rider was killed in a traffic accident along Jalan UMS here on Monday.

According to a statement by Kota Kinabalu acting district police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris, the male victim’s motorcycle collided with a Honda Civic car.

She said the motorcycist suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at Hospital Likas at around 12.45pm.

“Initial investigations found that the 27-year-old male car driver was coming from One Sulaman to Likas when the incident occurred.

“The driver, who was on the right lane, saw another vehicle moving slowly in front and proceeded to switch to the middle lane, hitting the left side of the victim’s motorcycle,” she said.

Kalsom said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.