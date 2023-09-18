Kuching youth ordered to be sent back to Henry Gurney School for criminal intimidation

KUCHING (Sept 18): A 20-year-old former Henry Gurney School student was ordered to be sent back to the school after he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation by threatening to commit arson to his father’s house.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan made the order for the youth to be sent back to the school until he turns 21 years old after reviewing his social report submitted by the Social Welfare Department.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years or with fine or both, if convicted.

The youth was accused of committing the offence through a phone call at Kuching International Airport (KIA) here around 9am on Aug 7, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the youth’s father, who was working at KIA, received a call from the youth who had asked for RM100 and his brother’s mobile phone.

The youth also threatened to burn their family’s house down if his demands were not met.

Following the conversation, the youth’s father rushed to their family’s house and upon reaching there, he found that petrol had been poured on the living room, believed to have been done by the youth.

A police report was lodged that led to the arrest of the youth at around 12pm on the same day.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the youth was unrepresented by a counsel.