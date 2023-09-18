Lo: Vital for S’wak, Sabah to work together to secure strong Parliament representation

KUCHING (Sept 18): It is important that Sarawak and Sabah work together to secure one-third East Malaysian representation in Parliament, says Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

He said only by doing so would the rights of both Borneo regions be safeguarded.

“Both Sarawak and Sabah must have one-third of representation in the Parliament. How? Both the states need to have a solid cooperation with each other.

“Only then our leaders can discuss with those from Peninsular Malaysia on defending our rights,” he said when officiating at the Kuching Division ‘Ziarah Ukas’ programme at Lee Ling Height, Mile 6 here yesterday.

Lo also stressed the importance of maintaining a strong government to effectively manage and protect the state’s wealth.

“If our government is weak, we will not be able to defend Sarawak’s wealth. Thankfully, our state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak is very strong.

“When I met some of my Sabahan friends, the mere mention of Sarawak already made them jealous of us, which is why I call on both the states to cooperate together in defending our rights,” he added.

The ‘Ziarah Ukas’ programme saw 60 motorcycles – led by Lo – travel in a convoy from Lee Ling Height to Mile 10 Kota Padawan and back to the starting venue.

The event also featured activities such as colouring contests, karaoke contest and e-sport.

Also present were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai and Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim.