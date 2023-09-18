Man in Kuching fined for trespassing into sportswear store’s razed warehouse

KUCHING (Sept 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 35-year-old man RM1,500 in default two months in jail for trespassing into the razed warehouse of a sportswear store in January.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Mahmud Maliki on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 448 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at the warehouse located near Jalan Simen Raya here around 11am on Jan 26, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police patrolling the area saw Mahmud inside an unused building, which had burnt down.

Police arrested Mahmud after discovering he was trying to take metal from the site.

The investigation found that Mahmud admitted trespassing into the building, claiming that it was to retrieve some wood.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Mahmud was unrepresented by legal counsel.