Pre-qualification proposed to speed up Pan Borneo works, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING (Sept 18): The federal government has proposed for the implementation of a pre-qualification tender process to speed up the works listed in the remaining packages under the Sabah’s section of Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1 development.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the plan is to facilitate the Works Ministry in identifying qualified and reliable contractors acquiring the tender for the project.

He has observed that while the Sarawak section has reached almost 98 per cent completion stage, 18 packages for the Sabah section under the first phase of the highway development have not even been tendered out yet.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah), Sarawak as we already know, has already reached the first phase of Pan Borneo (development), at almost 98 per cent.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has seen this and is so satisfied to see the development of Pan Borneo Sarawak.

“In Sabah, however, construction is still a challenge where 35 packages are still being tendered out. Some of the contracts have already been awarded and up for implementation, but there are approximately 18 more (packages under Sabah’s section) to be tendered out,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the state-level ‘Karnival Sara Hidup’ at Dewan Hikmah here yesterday.

Adding on, the Plantation and Commodities Minister said he had conveyed his proposal on opening a pre-qualification tender application to the Works Minister and also the Finance Minister.

“The government is committed to completing the works on the five remaining packages within this year.

“Like what the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) said last night (Saturday), we need to complete the works as soon as possible. For that reason, I suggest that they make a pre-qualification tender.

“Because of open tender, the process takes time, but with pre-qualification tender, we can classify and help list out the criteria of those who are interested to submit their applications,” he added.

On Saturday, Anwar announced an additional allocation of RM1 billion for the development of Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complexes (CIQs) along the Sarawak and Sabah borders.

He said Jakarta’s decision to move Indonesia’s capital to Nusantara in the Kalimantan Province would allow for more economic spill-over into Sarawak.