Sarawak Energy awards incentives to 44 SPM, STPM high achievers in Belaga

KUCHING (Sept 18): Sarawak Energy has recently awarded academic excellence incentives to 44 outstanding students from SMK Belaga and SMK Bakun in recognition of their excellent achievements in the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examinations.

Among the recipients, SMK Belaga student Angeline Emai Beru emerged as the top achiever in the 2022 STPM examination with an impressive grade point average (GPA) of 3.83. She was among 14 STPM candidates from her school who excelled in the examination.

Sarawak Energy said 30 students, including eight from SMK Belaga and 22 from SMK Bakun, achieved excellent results in SPM examination. The standout performer was Evonne Wong Ing Yen, who secured an outstanding eight A’s.

The incentives were presented to the students and their representatives by a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Beatrice Kedoh Tajang during a ceremony at Dewan Sri Jayong in SMK Belaga on Aug 17.

Beatrice represented Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, who is also Belaga assemblyman

During the ceremony, Sarawak Energy’s Social Impact Management (SIM) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) general manager Jiwari Abdullah said the energy developer had invested more than RM100,000 in the programme to motivate students to excel in their academic pursuits.

He pointed out about 298 students have benefited from the programme to date.

Also present at the event were Belaga District Office representative Zain Rocky; Belaga District education officer Thomas Uning; SMK Belaga principal Usat Ibut; SMK Bakun acting principal Boniface Ulok and community leader Temenggong Ajang Sirek.

Sarawak Energy’s representatives at the event included its Bakun Station senior engineer Aminuddin Abdul Kadir and its principal consultant for Stakeholders Relations – Community in SIM and CSR, Augustine Supen Taja.

Following the ceremony, a tree-planting activity was conducted on the school’s grounds in line with Sarawak Energy’s commitment to promoting sustainability and raising awareness about carbon control.