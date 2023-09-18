Sibu Jaya Carnival can boost township’s economy, says SRDC chief

SIBU (Sept 18): The Sibu Jaya Carnival has the potential to boost the township’s economy, says Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

According to the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman, the event provides the space and opportunity for local traders to run stalls at the carnival site.

“This, as a whole, can improve the local economy,” he said in his speech at the opening of carnival Saturday night.

Organised by Amcorp Sibu Jaya in collaboration with SRDC, the event is running until this Oct 8.

Adding on, Sempurai said: “I have been informed that this year’s Sibu Jaya carnival will kick off with a beauty pageant, followed by the ‘Creative Poco-Poco’ competition, cupcake-decoration contest, a ‘Tango Class’, the Kenyalang Gold Card registration drive, presentation of special assistance for the elderly folks, a darts challenge, the ‘Sibu Jaya Semi-Marathon’, and a ‘Water Fiesta’, before concluding with the Sibu Jaya Carnival Concert 2023’.

“All these activities can collectively serve as a platform for Sibu Jaya to be known in Sarawak, apart from being a state’s tourism product.

“Take the ‘Water Fiesta’ for example – it is the only water festival held in Sarawak.

“We can actually make it like the famous ‘Songkhran Water Festival’, which is a major tourist attraction in Thailand.

“Last year’s ‘Sibu Jaya Water Fiesta’ managed to attract about 5,000 visitors, consisting of residents of Sibu Jaya, Sibu and also those outside Sibu.”

Meanwhile, the results of the ‘Sibu Street Parade Competition’ were announced right after the carnival’ opening ceremony.

The competition was divided into five categories: ‘Open’; ‘Secondary School and Institution of Higher Learning (IPT); Community; Musical Band; and ‘Photography’.

SMK Durin emerged the winner of ‘Secondary School and IPT’ category, with SMK Sungai Merah and SMK Kampung Nangka at respective second and third places.

Persatuan Teresang Dayak Sarawak took the top spot of the ‘Community’ category, leaving Kelab Kesenian dan Kebudayaan Dayak Sibu and Sibu Melanau Association as respective first and second runners-up.

Sibu District Police contingent won the ‘Open’ category, while the Department of Army Veterans Affairs Sarawak Branch took second place, and by Civil Defence Force Sibu District, third.

Each winner of these three categories took home RM5,000, while the first and second runners-up received RM3,000 and RM2,000, respectively.

In the ‘Photography’ category, Desmond Ngu Chien Yew won first place, earning him RM1,500. At respective second and third place were Ling Sie Huong and Tiong Chung Ting, claiming the cash prizes of RM1,000 and RM800, respectively.

In the ‘Musical Band’ category, every troupe was given a consolation prize of RM2,000. The bands were Sibu Boys Brass Band, SMK Tung Hua School Band, and SMK Sacred Heart Bagpipe Band.

Sempurai presented the prizes.

The ‘Sibu Street Parade’ was part of activities run in connection with ‘Sarawak’s 60 Years of Independence’ celebration, which kicked off on Aug 12 this year. It gathered a total of 60 contingents.