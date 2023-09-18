S’wakian housewife wins largest portion of RM22.9 mln Toto jackpot

KUCHING (Sept 18): A 53-year-old Sarawakian housewife has won RM17.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 after betting her own and a friend’s car registration numbers.

The housewife joined other lucky winners from Melaka, Selangor and Sabah in sharing the total winnings of RM22.9 million on Sept 9.

The housewife, who won the largest portion of the jackpot, told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that she was not a regular lottery player and only played when she has good inspirations.

“I went to another town to visit my relatives and coincidently I have also met my friend enjoying her holiday there.

“Such a coincidence was rare so I have decided to bet on our car registration numbers, 9861 and 3856, and it turned out to be the winning pair of 4D numbers for me,” she said.

The housewife said she has yet to plan on how to spend her newfound wealth but she would probably buy a very nice present for her friend whose car registration number inspired her to buy the jackpot numbers.

Her System 11 ticket won her a whopping RM17,340,445.75 and System Play bonus of RM3,024.

The second winner from Melaka won RM3,152,808.30 and a bonus of RM611 for also betting on her family members’ car registration numbers – 1113 and 9861 – in an i-System 12 ticket.

The 45-year-old winner, who works as an insurance agent, said she was one of those players who would only play the Toto 4D Jackpot game when the total jackpot amount exceeds RM10 million.

“It was actually my husband who alerted and asked me if I have bet on my set of favourite numbers when he saw live draw results on Saturday.

“We hugged and screamed like mad people when we confirmed that we have partially won the jackpot,” she said.

The third winner from Selangor won RM2,040,052.30 and a bonus of RM633.60 for betting on his late mother’s birth date and her car registration number – 1113 and 9861 – in an i-System 18 ticket.

The 41-year-old winner, who is a real estate agent, said he was informed by his friends when the pair of winning numbers were dawn and that he might have won the jackpot.

“True enough, I have won the jackpot and I will use this money to clear my debt,” he said.

The last winner from Sabah won RM398,630.85 by also buying an i-System ticket.