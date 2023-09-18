Swinburne S’wak academics present groundbreaking research at Amsterdam conference

KUCHING (Sept 18): Academics from Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus’ Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science recently presented their groundbreaking research at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023.

Held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from Aug 25-28, the ESC Congress 2023 focused on challenges and breakthroughs in the field of cardiovascular medicine.

The study entitled ‘Deep Learning in Digital Health with ChatGPT: A Study on Efficient Code Generation’ was led by Swinburne Sarawak School of Information and Communication Technologies head and Centre for Digital Futures director Prof Patrick Then and deputy head Dr Brian Loh.

Unveiled at the RAI Amsterdam Digital Health Stage on Aug 26, it delved into the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) in digital healthcare.

“The study addressed a pressing issue in the healthcare tech arena; the need for specialised skills and expertise in AI application development, which may be a hurdle for clinicians without extensive programming skills,” said Swinburne in a statement.

Loh demonstrated how ChatGPT, a sophisticated language model developed by OpenAI, could generate fully operational programming scripts based solely on natural language inputs.

“The feasibility was demonstrated by a successful real-world test in echocardiogram view classification, which boasted an accuracy rate exceeding 80 per cent.”

This pioneering research illustrated the potential of AI-powered code generation in digital healthcare solutions.

Contributions to this research by Sarawak Heart Centre cardiologists Dr Alan Fong and Dr Ong Tiong Kiam illustrated the remarkable balance between technical innovation and practical healthcare needs.

As early as 2019, the university said the group garnered international attention when they presented AI algorithms for echocardiogram analysis at the ESC Digital Summit in Estonia.

“This latest work showcases a successful multidisciplinary model of success, blending expertise in cardiology and computer science and setting a new precedent for future interdisciplinary studies in healthcare technology,” said the statement.

Then highlighted the potential of Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT and their capacity to serve as invaluable tools for professionals without technical backgrounds.

“Future research will investigate the applicability of LLMs to a wider array of use. This could potentially streamline the integration of AI applications into healthcare systems, thereby catalysing broader adoption of AI technologies in the medical field,” said Then.

With this year’s theme of ‘Joining Forces to Protect the Heart’, the congress served as a stage for global experts, drawing an impressive crowd of over 30,000 attendees from around the world.

