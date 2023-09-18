Tree-planting campaign reflects balance in conservation, development, says Telang Usan rep

MIRI (Sept 18): Several tree-planting programmes have been carried out by the Forest Department in Sarawak, signifying the efforts involved in striking a balance between forest conservation and development.

According to Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, such an initiative is in line with the ‘Greening Sarawak’ agenda.

“It is in line with the Greening Malaysia agenda, through the ‘100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2021-2025, which was launched nationwide on Jan 5, 2021,” he said in his speech for the launch of a tree-planting programme at Long Lama last Saturday.

“I believe that Greening Sarawak is a programme that is able to facilitate the restoration and also the value-increase of our ecological wealth and biodiversity.

“Moreover, it is also able to improve the local community’s economy, which is a key component in sustainable forest management.”

Dennis acknowledged that for the event, the Forest Department Sarawak’s Social and Recreational Club (Foressa) had prepared 50 saplings of various species to be planted at the junction of the road in front of Masjid Darul Salam, as well as several other areas around Long Lama.

“The tree-planting programme is essential because the forest is a natural treasure that has a very high value, and it also brings various positive impacts to the communities and the country.

“Hopefully through this programme, the future generations would be able to recognise the native trees found in Sarawak.”

Later, club members replaced old road signs with new ones at the mosque’s junction, as well as at several logging road junctions across the Telang Usan District.

Among them are the Temala Junction, Kejin Junction, Interhill Road, and Samling Road.