Tudan Methodist Church receives RM120,000 from Unifor for upgrade works

MIRI (Sept 18): Tudan Methodist Church received an allocation of RM120,000 from Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) yesterday.

The cheque was handed over to the church’s building committee by state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the cheque, Lee said the church had applied for funds to upgrade and renovate its pastors’ accommodation.

“This church was established in 2009, about 14 years now. I was the one who helped them secure this piece of land to build this church.

“Now they are upgrading facilities here, so every year I also help them with some of the funding,” said Lee.

Apart from Methodist Church Tudan, he said the Methodist Preaching Centre in Desa Senadin also received an allocation from Unifor yesterday.

“They (Methodist Preaching Centre) came to see me earlier this year and I managed to get RM200,000 for them.

“These (allocations) shows the Sarawak government’s effort to support all religions, because all religions promote peace, harmony and mutual respect. This religious harmony is what we want Sarawakians to maintain,” Lee added.

Meanwhile, Tudan Methodist Church Building Committee chairman Wong Kung Kui expressed his gratitude to Lee and Unifor for the allocation.

“Last year we also received RM200,000 from Unifor which we used to extend the church building to include Sunday school classrooms.

“The classrooms are used as a tuition centre for our young church members,” he said.

He shared the church has about 500 to 600 multiracial members and because of this, services are conducted in Bahasa Malaysia.

Reverend Nicholas Tan was also present to witness the cheque presentation.