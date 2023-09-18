Monday, September 18
Woman escapes unscathed in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
A firefighter seen conducting road flushing operation at the scene.

KUCHING (Sept 18): A woman escaped unscathed in a single-vehicle accident at Kampung Rituh in KM25 Jalan Kuching-Serian in the early hours of this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a call regarding the incident was received at 5.31am and firefighters from the Siburan fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“The incident involved a sedan that had collided with a streetlight and the road divider. The victim emerged from the car by herself without suffering any injuries.

“She was handed over to paramedics for further treatment,” it said in a statement today.

Bomba said the firefighters conducted a road flushing to remove any debris from the accident.

“After ensuring the road was clear and safe for travel, the firefighters ended the operation,” it added.

