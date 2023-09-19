Anwar to present details on implementing targeted subsidies in Budget 2024

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said details on the implementation of targeted subsidies will be presented during the upcoming second Madani Budget in Parliament next month.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, assured that any subsidy rationalisation would not burden the middle and lower-income groups.

“This is because any adjustment that burdens them will certainly increase the burden already borne by the poor,” he said when winding the debate on the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar also said he would present details on taxation issues and increasing national income in the Madani Budget to enable the government to spend according to its capacity.

Regarding tax exemption on the materials used in batik production, the prime minister said the government has provided import duty exemption on white silk, rayon and voile fabric, as well as white cotton fabric.

He added that the import duty exemption can be claimed from the Customs Department. — Bernama