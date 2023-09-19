CelcomDigi unveils crowdsourced Hari Malaysia ad, exclusive 5G offers for 60th Hari Malaysia celebration

PETALING JAYA (Sept 19): In commemoration of the 60th Hari Malaysia celebration, CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) is proud to present its first crowdsourced Malaysia Day Ad which beautifully portrays the rich diversity of cultures, backgrounds, and traditions found in Malaysia.

To liven up the celebration, CelcomDigi is also offering exclusive promotions for customers to experience 5G connectivity across devices and home Wi-Fi with bigger savings on Malaysia’s widest and fastest network.

This ad initiative was inspired by the spirit of unity and this year’s Hari Kebangsaan theme, “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan”, bringing together Malaysians to showcase their pride and love for Malaysia through photos.

CelcomDigi believes in the importance of creating meaningful connection with and for its customers and what better way to celebrate Hari Malaysia together with all Malaysians by inviting them to be part of CelcomDigi’s Hari Malaysia ad production, sharing photos that depicts the Malaysia that they love. 250 photos were selected from the hundreds of submissions received to bring this crowdsourced Hari Malaysia ad to life.

This initiative also resonates well with one of CelcomDigi’s core values, Stronger Together, where the company believes that in unity, there is strength – working together towards a common purpose of reaching greater heights, innovating faster and serving customers better with the best 5G solutions on Malaysia’s widest and fastest network.

New ‘Program Peranti 5G Untuk Semua’

As part of the Hari Malaysia celebration and ensuring more Malaysians are accessible to 5G phones, CelcomDigi has also introduced a new device programme, ‘Program Peranti 5G Untuk Semua’ which is available for a limited time via CelcomDigi Online Shop. Celcom and Digi users can now choose and purchase selected 5G phones from the 3 different price tiers, allowing them to fully experience 5G connectivity with a device that fits their needs and budget.

With 0% easy payment plan and no contractual obligations, customers will also enjoy exclusive savings of up to RM1,000 when they purchase a 5G phone under this programme. ‘Program Peranti 5G Untuk Semua’ offers a wide range of 5G phones starting from only RM699.

CelcomDigi 5G home WiFi plan limited time offer

Starting Sept 15, customers can also get the CelcomDigi 5G home WiFi plan at only RM99 per month for a limited time with no contractual commitment. Customers can enjoy instant, unlimited 5G and 4G Internet for the home at uncapped speeds on Malaysia’s number one network, especially suitable for customers who do not live within fibre coverage areas or no port available. This plan is also available as a device bundle with premium dual-band router (worth RM1,899) for only RM149 per month on 24-month contract basis.

For more information on these exclusive deals and to watch CelcomDigi’s Hari Malaysia crowdsourced ad, please visit https://cd.link/harimalaysia.