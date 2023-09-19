Civil servant in KK held for allegedly making false claim

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a civil servant on suspicion of making a false claim for the supply of carpentry equipment worth RM17,200 when the supply was not fully implemented.

A source said the suspect, in his 50s, was nabbed after giving his statement at the Sabah MACC office around 10.40am on Tuesday.

The suspect, who works in a government department, was believed to have made a false claim to supply carpentry equipment to students at a training center in Sabah in 2017, said the source.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect was released on a bail of RM5,000 without deposit and will be charged in the Special Corruption Court in Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Karunanithy reminded civil servants not to make false claims as it is an offense and can be charged in court.