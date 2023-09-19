Cops bust ‘Geng Dedek’ with arrest of trio, solve six cases

KUCHING (Sept 19): Police have crippled a robbery gang targeting 24-hour convenience stores here with the arrest of three individuals.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the suspects, aged between 27 and 43, were arrested on Sept 15 a day after hitting a convenience store in Tabuan Jaya.

“The latest robbery perpetrated by the gang, dubbed ‘Geng Dedek’, occurred on Sept 14 at 11.30pm, in which two masked men armed with a meat cleaver threatened the cashier.

“Acting on intelligence, police arrested three men the next day and seized a stolen motorcycle, meat cleaver, helmet, mobile phone, clothing and other items for further investigation,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

He said all three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, with two of them having a total of 28 criminal records for drug abuse, assault and property crime.

“With the arrests, police have solved six cases comprising four robberies, one motorcycle theft, and one break-in, involving total losses of about RM7,000,” he said.

He added police are working to determine the gang’s possible involvement in other cases.

The three suspects are under remand until Sept 21 for further investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and whipping, upon conviction.

At the end of the press conference, Mohd Azman presented certificates of appreciation to members of the police team that took down the gang.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah were among those present at the press conference.