Deputy minister: Rahmah Rice Sales to be implemented in all parliamentary constituencies

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): The Rahmah Rice Sales initiative will be implemented in every Parliamentary constituency nationwide, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh.

She said that through this move, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) would sell imported rice at a special discount and ensure an affordable price for all consumers.

“At the Rahmah Mobile Sales programme, we (at the ministry) can sell five kilogrammes (kg) of imported rice for approximately RM13 to RM14.

“So, we will do our best to sell to consumers at such price as well,” she said after opening the seminar titled “Today’s Malaysian E-Commerce and Consumer Protection Regulatory Framework: The Way Forward” here today.

Fuziah said the subsidised price offered was part of the RM150 million allocation provided under the Rahmah Sales programme.

At the same time, she said that the Rahmah Rice Sales initiative would adopt the same approach as the Rahmah Mobile Sales, which targets the needy, especially the low-income group (B40).

When winding up the debate for KPDN on the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Fuziah said the government would be launching the Rahmah Rice Sales to help lighten the burden of the people affected by the price hike of imported rice as well as the absence of local rice. — Bernama