Deputy minister: Street lights to be installed along Mongkos Road, Terbat-Mapu-Daha Road in Serian

SERIAN (Sept 19): Street lights will be installed to light up the Mongkos Road and Terbat-Mapu-Daha Road in Serian, said Deputy Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben.

Martin, who is Kedup assemblyman, revealed the cost of implementation will be jointly borne by him, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada and Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

“The installation of these street lights is part of planning under GKCDA aimed to improve the brightness and safety of the roads in areas under the two state seats,” he was cited as saying by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

According to the Ukas report, Martin was leading a site visit by GKCDA to identify and evaluate the potential sites for the installation of street lighting, as well as to estimate the costs involved.

It said the whole stretch identified will involve a length of 32 kilometres.

Meanwhile, GKCDA special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik stated that the installation of these street lights is expected to begin next year after obtaining complete paperwork from all the agencies involved, including Syarikat Sesco Berhad, Serian Public Works Department (JKR), and Serian District Council (MDS).

“The installation of street lights at important locations such as the main intersections entering the villages, sharp turns and areas where accidents often occur is expected to overcome the problem of dark roads, providing comfort to road users, especially at night and when it rains heavily,” he explained.

Also participating in this visit were Serian Acting Resident Abdul Khalid Manap, Tebedu assemblyman’s representative Asem Linkin and other government officers.