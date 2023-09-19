Devt of Petra Jaya side of Sarawak River in the works, says Datuk Bandar

KUCHING (Sept 19): More development projects slated for the Petra Jaya side of Sarawak River here, including the construction of a new Astana Negeri building, are currently in the pipeline, says newly-appointed Datuk Bandar of Kuching North Hilmy Othman.

According to Hilmy, who was sworn in on Sept 1, an English teahouse is expected to be built opposite the Kuching Waterfront, which lines at city side of the river, aside from the giant flag pole bearing the Sarawak flag that was erected quite recently.

“We will build a museum behind the present Astana building, a new orchid park, and also a new Astana building, while the existing Botanical Garden will be upgraded,” he said during a high-tea session with local community leaders at a hotel here yesterday.

In addition, the Datuk Bandar also said the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is considering expanding the ‘Car-Free Day’ programme to areas beyond Padang Merdeka and Kuching Waterfront in the city centre, so as to promote greater mobility among city folks, especially those living opposite the Darul Hana Bridge.

Adding on to that, Hilmy stressed the importance for the local community leaders to act as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the government, and function as a bridge between the state leaders and grassroots members in bringing development to the city.

He said the DBKU, under his leadership, has been tasked with a heavy responsibility of ‘breathing life into Kuching North’.