EC to hold special meeting next Monday to set key dates for Jepak by-election

KUCHING (Sept 19): The Election Commission will hold a special meeting next Monday (Sept 25) to decide the key dates for the Jepak by-election, said its secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said the meeting, which will be chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, will determine the dates for issuance of writ of election, nomination day and polling day.

He added that the meeting will also decide on the electoral roll to be used and other preparations for the by-election.

“The Election Commission (EC) has received an official notification from Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, in relation to the unexpected vacancy of N67 Jepak.

“In accordance with the Article 21(5) of the Sarawak State Constitution, the unexpected vacancy must be filled within 60 days from the date the vacancy of the seat is confirmed by the EC,” he said in a statement today.

The Jepak seat is now vacant following the demise of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip last Friday (Sept 15).

Asfia, at a press conference today, said he had notified EC chairman regarding the unexpected vacancy of the Jepak state seat.

Asfia also said a by-election for Jepak must be held due to the unexpected vacancy of the state seat which occurred more than two years before the automatic dissolution of the current State Legislative Assembly (DUN).