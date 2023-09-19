International content creators event in Sibu next month set to welcome 500 delegates  

SIBU (Sept 19): The International Content Creators Conference 2023, set for this Oct 21-22, is set to gather 500 Malaysian and International delegates.

Organised by Sarawak Digital Media E-Platform Association in collaboration with University Technology Sarawak (UTS), the event will be staged at the RH Hotel here.

According to association president Zoey Ting, the conference’s key objective is to discuss the trends in content creation.

“The emergence of the ‘Creator Economy’ allows creators to earn income by producing digital content, and this new economic model is expected to flourish in the coming years.

“The rise of the ‘Creator Economy’ provides new opportunities for creators to showcase their talents, express themselves, share profits, engage in gig-style employment, and venture into content entrepreneurship,” she said during a press conference on the upcoming event, at RH Hotel here yesterday.

Ting also said renowned local and international content creators as well as key representatives of the creative industry had been invited to share with the participants their insights in this field of new media.

“The topics will include innovative technologies for content monetisation, trends in the creative content industry, how artificial intelligence (Al) innovations are disrupting content creation, digital content versus marketing models, the impact of the metaverse on the business models and monetisation methods of content creators, and how the KOL (Key Opinion Leader) economy influences the direction of social media and content creation,” she elaborated.

It was announced that Huawei senior architect Bernard Lau, Canon Asia regional director Hunter Zhang and several TikTok influencers had been invited as guest speakers during a segment of the conference, which will be conducted in Mandarin.

For those interested taking part, visit this link to find out more.