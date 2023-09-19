Julaihi: S’wak expected to achieve 59.6 pct 5G coverage by 2024

KUCHING (Sept 19): Sarawak is expected to achieve 59.6 per cent 5G coverage via the 587 sites that are planned to be on air by 2024, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said Sarawak is one of the first states to roll out the 5G network and at present, 218 5G sites have been commissioned.

“This will unlock a broad range of opportunities, including the optimisation of service delivery, decision-making, and end-user experience,” he said in his special address at the Digital Economy Leaders’ Summit 2023 in Kuala Lumpur today.

On 4G coverage in the state, he pointed out that it is currently at 61.6 per cent and is expected to reach 93.87 per cent by the end of 2023 with the commissioning of the 600 Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (SMART) towers, National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (Jendela), Clawback and other broadband initiatives.

Under the Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) initiative, 60 towers are to be built under the SMART project whereas the federal government, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has also allocated an additional 742 new towers to be built in Sarawak through Jendela.

Julaihi said as part of Saluran, the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) is the first state-owned 4G ready and 5G Oriented Broadband Telecommunication Network that uses Fixed Wireless Broadband technology.

“A total of 243 sites across Sarawak have been implemented to connect rural communities,” he added.

He also said that in far-reaching areas, the Sarawak government has equipped 250 sites with Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) under the Wi-Fi Saluran project.

“This is an interim solution to give internet access to the underserved community which 86,562 users have benefited to date.

“MCMC has also equipped 523 sites in Sarawak with VSAT,” he said.

With data centre infrastructure to serve as the force in the growth of cross-border data flow and digital economy, Julaihi said the state government and the private sector are actively developing and adopting green data centres in Sarawak.

“These data centres will become a primary repository for global and Sarawak Government’s data storage, management, and dissemination.

“Irix has already operationalised a Tier IV data centre in Sarawak, the only Tier IV data centre in Malaysia and others are in the planning and deployment stages,” he said.

On a related matter, Julaihi said Sarawak has developed a comprehensive Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 which will be launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak 2023 (WCIT/IDECS 2023) here on October 4.

“The Blueprint sets out how Sarawak will secure its future as a leading digital economy and society by 2030.

“It builds on the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022, which is the foundation to drive Sarawak PCDS 2030, and acts as a catalyst to increase the efficiencies and productivity for all economic sectors, fostering economy prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability,” he said.

He said the Blueprint is an economic and social development plan that will benefit the public sector, businesses and the society through improved public service delivery, new sustainable business models and access to global market, new job opportunities and social wellbeing.

“It recognises that the government plays an enabling role, with the economy driven by public and private sectors and individuals to determine our ultimate measure of success,” he said.

He also said that the Blueprint will transform the whole-of-economy and society from conventional resource-based economy to environmentally sustainable technology-driven economy.

“A dynamic digital economy will require a stable and strong digital foundation including digital infrastructure, digital talents, skills and inclusivity, data governance and cyber security, research, innovation and entrepreneurship,” he added.

The Digital Economy Leaders’ Summit 2023 was held in conjunction with the Smart Nation Expo 2023.

Also present were Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Jafri Lias.