Mooncakes unite Sarawak’s diverse communities at culinary event

KUCHING (Sept 19): In a vibrant display of cultural unity, some 60 participants showcased their culinary talents at the ‘Jom Molah Kuih Bulan’ event at Dewan Jamilah, Yayasan Sarawak here today.

The event, held in conjunction with the upcoming Mooncake Festival, brought together participants from various ethnic backgrounds and fostered a sense of harmony and togetherness.

The participants, divided into 20 teams each representing different ethnic groups within Sarawak, had the chance to attend a demonstration on how to make mooncakes by Chef Goh Ah Seng.

The event was organised by the Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) in collaboration with the Government Service Welfare and Recreational Council (Maksak).

Sabati president and wife to the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang officially inaugurated the event and also presented prizes to the winning teams.

When met by reporters, Sabati honorary treasurer Datin Siti Shorgayah Ahmad Zaidin expressed her delight in bringing the community together through this culinary initiative.

“Today, we witnessed 20 teams comprising members from diverse ethnic backgrounds such as Malay, Chinese, Iban and Bidayuh come together to celebrate our shared love for culinary arts. This demonstrates we can work in harmony regardless of our backgrounds,” she said.

Siti added the event was held to promote cultural diversity; enhance harmonious relationships; and nurture respect and tolerance among people, particularly the younger generation.

“Furthermore, it serves as a platform to celebrate and promote local cultural events in the state. Thankfully, it is done with great cheer – reflecting the warmth and inclusivity that are hallmarks of Sarawak’s rich cultural tapestry,” she said.