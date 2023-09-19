Most coffeeshops have valid licence, five-foot way permit, says SMC councillor

SIBU (Sept 19): The level of compliance among coffeeshop operators here with the requirement to renew their licence and five-foot way permit has been satisfactory, with most adhering to the ruling, observed Cr Donna Petrus Ngelai.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee chairperson said this was based on the several rounds of inspection conducted thus far.

“I would say most operators complied in terms of renewing coffeeshop licence and five-foot-way permit.

“Based on the several rounds of inspection, the compliance level is about 85 per cent. Of course, some operators might have forgotten to renew their coffeeshop licence and five-foot-way permit.

“So far, only a handful are not toeing the line and issued with compound notices,” said Donna.

She told this to reporters during a joint inspection by SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipality Services Standing Committee, SMC General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee, enforcement, and Ministry of Health (KKM) yesterday.

SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipality Services Standing Committee vice chairman Cr Yiing Sy Huat said their side was checking on the level of hygiene and cleanliness while KKM personnel would inspect compliance with the smoking ban at eateries.

Meanwhile, during the inspection at 12 coffee shops in Taman Indah, Kampung Bahagia and Ling Kai Cheng commercial area here yesterday, two operators were compounded due to not having valid coffeeshop licence; five operators were compounded due to expiry of permit for usage of five-foot-way, while five coffee shop operators had their plastic straws confiscated.

KKM, on the other hand, issued three compound notices to individuals smoking in eateries.