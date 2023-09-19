Nine rescued after being stranded at Sg Paku in Mulu National Park

MIRI (Sept 19): A group of people were rescued after being stranded at Sungai Paku, Mulu National Park (MNP) yesterday.

Marudi fire station in a statement said that the group, who comprised of six tourists, a guide and two porters, were met with a flash flood following a heavy rain when they were on their way back to MNP from Gunung Mulu.

“The nine people were stranded halfway in Camp 1 (in Sungai Paku) while they on their way back to MNP,” it added.

Marudi fire station said a team of personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene after being informed about the incident.

“Upon arriving there, the team met with the group near a waterfall in Sungai Paku. All of them managed to be rescued and brought to MNP using an alternative route,” it added.

Meanwhile, Marudi fire station would like to advise all guides, porters and tourists who are travelling there to be extra vigilant especially during unpredictable weather condition.