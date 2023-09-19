Permy Mall first in Miri to have EV charging point

KUCHING (Sept 19): Permy Mall has become the first location in Miri to have an electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

The flagship retail property of Naim Holdings Berhad in a statement yesterday said the installation of the charging point aimed to cater the increasing number of electric vehicle owners in Miri.

“Permy Mall is electrifying Miri’s future. We’re thrilled to announce the city’s very first EV charging point, a game-changer in collaboration with Sarawak Energy.

“Join us in our journey to not only drive sustainability but also enhance our customers’ shopping experience and pave the way towards a cleaner, greener tomorrow,” said regional manager Haliza Segar in the statement.

The introduction of the EV charging point is hoped to significantly reduce carbon emissions and enhance the shopping experience of Permy Mall’s visitors.

As the first EV charging point in Miri, this achievement is anticipated to pave the way for a greener and more electric vehicle-friendly environment in the city, aligning with Sarawak’s aspiration for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Naim Group is an investment-holding company focused on integrated property developments, construction, civil engineering, infrastructure projects, and oil and gas services.

Dedicated to creating value for both its communities and stakeholders, Naim upholds a steadfast commitment to promoting constructive involvement and charitable endeavours.