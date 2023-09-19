Petra Jaya man fined for threatening to kill 71-year-old mum

KUCHING (Sept 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 48-year-old man RM5,000 in default five months’ jail for committing criminal intimidation by threatening to kill his 71-year-old mother.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Mohammad Hanafiah Omar after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Mohammad Hanafiah committed the offence at a house in RPR Taman Sukma, Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 7pm on July 15, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohammad Hanafiah scolded his mother and stepfather after she refused to give him any money.

He then attempted to throw a bottle of perfume at his stepfather but was prevented from doing so by his mother.

Following that, Mohammad Hanafiah chased his mother and stepfather out of the house warning that he would kill her if she failed to leave that night.

Fearing for her safety, the mother lodged a police report, which led to her son’s arrest the next day (July 16).

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while Mohammad Hanafiah was unrepresented by legal counsel.