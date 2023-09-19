SMK Rosli Dhoby athletes smash 13 school records

SIBU (Sept 19): A total of 13 records were rewritten during SMK Rosli Dhoby’s inter-house athletics competition here last weekend.

Cassidy Bentley John from Blue House was the top male athlete with two records, while the best performing girl was Haeresyavina Jackson Apong from Red House with three records.

Cassidy rewrote the records in Boy’s U 15 200m with a new time of 24.81” (old time 25.91”) and 400m in 57.60” (1’01”).

Haeresyavina’s records were in the 100m (14.69”), 200m (31.12”), and 100m hurdles 20.69” (22.06”).

The other record breakers were Lynnette Loo Ae Eey in Girl’s U-14 1,500m with a time of 7’06.67”, Casstello Reo Cassidy in Boy’s U-14 100m and 200m with 12.65” and 26.82” respectively.

Casstello was also part of the quartet that won the 4x100m relay event.

The duo were also the best performers in their respective U-14 categories.

Gabriella Vanessa Usu Sylvester Jigom created a new record in the Girl’s U-15 triple jump with a distance of 6.73m to beat the old mark of 5.67m.

Mohammad Najib Hail Amir leaped to a new distance of 5.17m (5.07m) in Boy’s U-15 long jump and also contributed two gold medals from the 4x400m and 4×100 relay events.

The two were also the best performers in their respective U-15 categories.

The best performer in the Girl’s U-18 was Stephanie Lizzie James, who secured five gold medals, while Muhammad Farid Nasrullah Hasnizan won three gold and one silver to receive the title of best performer for the Boy’s U-18 category.

Meanwhile, Red House was the champion team, followed by Green House, Blue House, and Yellow House.