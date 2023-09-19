STB joins promotional tour, roadshow in Indonesian cities

KUCHING (Sept 19): The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is stepping up its efforts to make the state a tourism destination of choice for the Indonesian market through its participation in a promotional tour and roadshow to Jakarta, Balikpapan, and Banjarmasin.

Organised by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), Tourism Malaysia Jakarta, and the Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA and ASITINDO), STB said the tour and roadshow started yesterday (Sept 18).

In a press statement issued by STB, Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin said the programme has also helped strengthen friendship between the Indonesian cities and Sarawak.

“We welcome tourists to explore the natural beauty of Sarawak, the land of rich cultural heritage and excellent friendly service,” he said during the launch in Jakarta.

STB acting chief executive officer Yusfida Khalid said the direct promotion between Jakarta, Balikpapan, Banjarmasin, and Sarawak is very relevant in encouraging Indonesian tourists to visit Sarawak.

She said the direct air connectivity provided by AirAsia facilitates and simplifies the journey of tourists from Indonesia to Sarawak.

“They (usually) come to Sarawak to seek health or wellness packages, holidays, or recreation, and handicrafts from Sarawak in tourism initiatives in this region,” said Yusfida.

STB said tourists from Indonesia can currently fly direct from Jakarta to Kuching via AirAsia every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The board said Sarawak recorded a rapid growth of visitors from Indonesia in the first half of 2023, with over 200,000 arrivals from all entry points between January and June, compared to just over 46,000 in the same period period last year.

With upcoming iconic events such as the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta (Oct 27-30), the Sarawak Regatta (Nov 3-5), and New Year’s Eve celebration, STB is confident of welcoming more visitors from Indonesia to Sarawak.