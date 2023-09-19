Ting: Fish shows can be reminder of need for environmental protection

MIRI (Sept 19): Fish shows play an important role in raising public awareness of environmental protection.

Besides that, fish shows are a dazzling window into the underwater world, where the public can learn about the importance of protecting our oceans and rivers, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

“Fish show events can also play an essential role in promoting awareness about environmental protection.

“As we know, the presence of fish in our ecosystem is important. It can also remind us of our responsibility to protect the environment,” he stated in his address when officiating at the Miri Mini Betta Flare Festival Show 2023 at MYY Mall in Lutong recently.

Ting’s text of speech was read by Cr Chia Kah Leong.

On the Miri Mini Betta Flare Festival Show, the Piasau assemblyman congratulated the Miri Betta Fish Lovers Club for organising the event.

He noted that the event had successfully attracted participants from Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore.

“This international ranking competition showcases the beauty and uniqueness of betta fish.

“I’ve been told that this event is the fourth organised by the club. Well done to the organising team.”

Therefore, he hoped that events like this could preserve the hobby of betta fish breeding, particularly among the youth all over Malaysia.

“This betta flare show is a unique and exciting event where we can see the beauty of these fish in various colours and fascinating patterns.

“This is the result of the hard work and dedication of the participants in caring for and breeding this fish.”

Also present were the club’s chairman Jaapar Amat and Kitani Patikang Fish Association of Brunei Darussalam founder, Khairul Azmi Lakat.