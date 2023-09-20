Activist calls continued need to apply for Native status once Ordinance enforced ‘unnecessary obstacle’

KUCHING (Sept 20): The continued requirement for children of mixed marriages to apply for Native status when the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 is enforced from Nov 1, 2023 has been called an “unnecessary obstacle”.

Activist Peter John Jaban said while he appreciated the overall direction of the legislation, he questioned this further barrier for recognition of this status and the provision of Native land titles.

“With one Native parent, these children are Native by birth and the various agencies should be recognising this automatically, especially if the father is Native. For years, mixed children and their Native parents have been put in the insulting position of justifying their belonging in their own community to a panel of ‘experts’.

“I have heard stories of Natives, raised in their ancestral villages, being tested on their language skills and on their knowledge of the customs. All so that a group of strangers can decide if their children are worthy of Native status. We had all hoped that this would come to an end,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the requirement to apply could prove to be problematic in many ways, including the RM100 fee, which could be punitive for the impoverished or marginalised.

“Secondly, it continues to suggest that there is some kind of continuing assessment by the district office and other government agencies. No details have emerged yet as to what this application process entails and requires,” he said.

Peter also said Sarawakians do not want to see a repeat of the statelessness issue, in which genuine Natives under this new legislation remain in limbo.

Even worse, he said they all fear that this kind of administrative requirement will lead to a backlog, as has occurred in so many cases before.

“The various agencies need to commit to processing the applications without delay, otherwise there will be no change on the ground as Natives wait years, even decades, before their cases are heard.

“This is reminiscent of the issues surrounding Native Territorial Domain under Section 6A of the Land Code. If these people are Natives under the law, then the onus should be on the government to recognise them immediately and furnish them with all their rights.

“They should not shift the burden back onto these community members. If they process automatically through existing records or process new applications, what is the difference in workload to these government servants? They should just get on with it internally and ensure that all agencies follow the lead,” he said.

He claimed many fear the worst-case scenario, in which the rich, powerful, and administratively-savvy will reap the benefits, while the kampung folk are once again left behind.

As such, he said the Sarawak government and all its agencies must ensure that this is not the case.

“This (enforcement of the Ordinance) seems like a step forward for the Native children of mixed marriages and should have been a cause for unmitigated celebration.

“Instead, administrative requirements have once again caused consternation. These types of requirements have caused issues too many times for Sarawakians to fully applaud this change,” he added.

On Sept 19, it was reported that applications for recognition as a Native can be made at any district office in Sarawak from Nov 1, 2023 following the enforcement of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who announced this, said the fee will be RM100 per application.

She also said the Sarawak government will establish a committee headed by State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki to consider the applications.

“In line with the provisions of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the qualifying criteria is very simple.

“For any person to be recognised as a Native of Sarawak, he or she must be a Malaysian citizen; a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak; and one of his or her parents is a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak,” she said.