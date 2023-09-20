Anwar arrives in New York to lead M’sian delegation to 78th Session of the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK (Sept 20): Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in New York to join other world leaders at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The aircraft carrying the prime minister, who left for New York on Tuesday, landed at the Westchester County Airport, New York at 10.35 am (10.35 pm Malaysian time) today.

Anwar, his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and other members of the Malaysian delegation were received by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is expected to share Malaysia’s efforts in dealing with the climate crisis to achieve the 2030 Agenda, the country’s roadmap under the Malaysia MADANI framework as well as several other global issues.

This is Anwar’s first appearance as prime minister at the annual gathering, and he is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate at the UN headquarters on Friday (Sept 22).

This year’s theme for the General Debate is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

During the visit, Anwar will be accompanied by Zambry; Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa; and several Members of Parliament and government officials.

The prime minister will have a tight schedule during his stay in the metropolitan, starting with a bilateral meeting with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just hours after his arrival.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders from Iran, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Iraq.

On Thursday, Anwar is scheduled to participate in a Round Table Discussion with Fortune 500 Companies, an engagement session with Invest Malaysia New York and meetings with entrepreneurs and potential new investors from the United States.

On the same day, the premier will attend a discussion session with members of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), an independent nonpartisan Think Tank and publisher that promotes understanding of international relations and foreign policy.

The prime minister has also been invited to deliver a Friday sermon at the Islamic Cultural Centre of New York (ICCNY) on Sept 22, the first foreign leader to be given such honour by the centre.

Later on Friday, Anwar will host a dinner for about 1,000 Malaysian diaspora.

During his stay here, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to be interviewed by Christiane Amanpour of CNN, and Bloomberg. – Bernama