Baru: Native status recognition process should be made simple, easy

KUCHING (Sept 20): The process of Native status recognition should be made simple and easy, and the District Officer or Sarawak Administrative Officer (SAO) are best placed to handle such applications, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

He said giving them the decision-making powers would avoid unnecessary delay, and the added advantage is that they often have the local knowledge and connections to enable them to grant approvals speedily.

“Making the applications at the District Office and then waiting for the State Secretary and his committee to consider the applications will inevitably lead to delays as the State Secretary will not always be around, and besides, the State Secretary has many other duties on his plate.

“The application should be dealt with at the District level by the District Officer and/or the SAO by furnishing valid documents to support such applications with minimal processing fee and to be approved forthwith with a Certificate of Status,” he said in a statement today.

The next question, he said, is the status of newborns, whether they need to make applications eventually too or is there a possibility that their status should be inserted automatically in their birth certificate upon registration of their birth.

Hence, he suggested that the state government can make arrangements with the National Registration Department (JPN) on this matter for such persons from Sarawak.

Baru’s other concern is that the RM100 fee is prohibitive, especially if there are multiple applications from one family, which may prevent many eligible Sarawakians from making the applications.

“A fee of RM10 should be sufficient, as the government does not want to be seen as making money from the people who need such a crucial right to be recognised by the state,” he suggested.

Nevertheless, Baru thanked Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali for the clarification on the issue of the recognition of Native status for Sarawakians.

He said he is glad that the date of enforcement has finally been decided upon and announced.

“However, my immediate response to the application process is that it may create other bureaucratic problems and financial burdens for the people who have waited so long for a solution,” he said.