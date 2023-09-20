Budget 2024: Cuepacs proposes RM300 salary raise for civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed the government raise the salaries of civil servants by up to RM300 in Budget 2024 which is expected to be tabled next month.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said Cuepacs also hoped that the government would consider giving civil servants a minimum bonus of one and a-half months’ salary.

According to him, the last time civil servants received a bonus was in 2012, and after that they were only given special financial assistance.

Adnan said the salary increment would help civil servants deal with the rising cost of living.

“The additional RM300 salary raise can also increase civil servants’ take-home pay as well as give them a sigh of relief while waiting for the new public service salary scheme to be implemented in 2025,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said Cuepacs was aware of the government’s financial constraints, but at the same time, civil servants needed the government’s assistance to boost their work motivation.

Cuepacs also proposed that the government provide at least a 30 per cent discount in income tax for all civil servants and increase the calculation of pension to the total number of years of service up to 35 years to ensure they receive the maximum amount of pension possible.

“Currently, the pension amount of civil servants’s pension is calculated based on 360 months or 30 years of service.

“For a service period of more than 30 years and above, the pension calculation is 3/5 or 60 per cent of the civil servant’s last basic salary. This will result in those who have served more than 30 years not being able to enjoy the maximum amount of pension,” he said. – Bernama