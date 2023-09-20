Customs foil bid to smuggle cocaine worth nearly RM1 mln at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 20): The Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle RM918,000 worth of cocaine weighing 4.6 kilogrammes (kg) hidden in biscuit tins at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Thursday (Sept 14).

Customs Department Central Zone enforcement operations director Wong Pun Sian said the drugs were found in three biscuit tins hidden in the baggage of a 41-year-old woman, who just arrived in the country from Ethiopia.

He said the drugs were detected during the scanning process of the luggage belonging to the woman.

“The scanning machine detected suspicious-looking greenish objects and images in the woman’s luggage.

“Following thorough screening, we found about 211 capsules containing a white power believed to be cocaine hidden in the aluminium biscuit tins to evade detection,” he said.

He said the woman had been detained to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Wong added that the seizure prevented the drugs from being supplied to nearly 23,000 addicts. – Bernama