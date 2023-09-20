Education outreach aims to empower primary schoolkids in Mulu in STEM 

MIRI (Sept 20): The ‘Program Jalinan Mesra Pribumi’, a meaningful educational outreach programme for primary school pupils, was carried out in Mulu recently.

Held at SK Bungan, the programme was jointly run by the Teachers Education Institute (IPG) Sarawak Campus’ Indigenous Pedagogical Excellence Centre of Sarawak Zone, Baram District Education Office (PPD) and Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB).

Programme coordinator Dr Magdeline Nor of IPG Sarawak Campus, said 49 participants were from SK Batu Bungan, nine were from SK Long Panai, and four from SK Penghulu Baya Malang.

“It was a five-day education development programme meant to assist indigenous students in mastering core subjects, especially STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

“It was great to see the pupils being inspired by motivational talks and enjoying themselves in the telematch,” she said in a statement.

Dr Magdeline said the programme also featured a segment dedicated to enhancing teaching the techniques for teachers, including a sharing-session on innovative teaching and learning strategies, the best practices, Classroom Assessment (PBD), and School Transformation 2025 (TS25).

“We also conducted an educational talk for the local community, aimed at raising awareness of the importance of education among the rural communities.”

Baram District Education officer Mathew Laing Ngau was present to declare the programme’s closing ceremony.