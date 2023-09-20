Eurasian group: Amended ordinance ends uncertainty of ‘Native’ status for mixed-race children

KUCHING (Sept 20): Sarawak Eurasian Association has applauded the overall impact of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 that will now allow mixed-race children of natives of Sarawak to apply for the ‘native’ status and also to claim their family’s ancestral lands.

Its president Karen Shepherd said the association hopes that this will be put into immediate effect by all relevant government agencies, especially the Land and Survey Department and National Registration Department (JPN).

“This will put an end to uncertainty for thousands of mixed-race children and their native parents, facing issues with Bumiputera status and with inheriting their family land.

“This does not only apply to Eurasians but to all those Sarawakians with mixed Malaysian Chinese or Indian heritage, who had previously been barred by Land and Survey Department from inheriting,” she said in a press statement today.

Shepherd hoped the need to ‘apply’ for native status is merely an administrative requirement, and that various government agencies should process the applications at speed.

“This is now a quantitative test rather than qualitative, and so there should be little dispute in most cases. In fact, a simple search of birth records should suffice,” she said.

Shepherd highlighted that inter-marriage between races have been common in Sarawak for hundreds of years and their children are welcomed into their native communities without question, many of them

living entirely as natives, practising the customs and speaking the language.

“Eurasians themselves have formed an important part of the Sarawak community since the first arrival of the Brookes, living in much the same way. In fact, many Eurasians have gone on to become among the greatest guardians of the culture. We are thankful that the Sarawak Government has taken steps to recognise this.”

She said in the modern world, mixed-race marriages are becoming even more common.

“Sarawakians are increasingly studying, living and working overseas and then choosing their spouse there. In fact, many of these mixed families are choosing to raise their children here in Sarawak. Their children should not be denied their birth right.

“The Sarawak Eurasian Association are happy that both the federal and Sarawak governments are bringing the legislation more firmly into line with international standards on this issue.”

Shepherd said Sarawak has always been an open-minded place, welcoming people with a genuine connection and love of this land.

“This amendment is an important step in recognising this culture and practice already in place.

“Prompt action on this matter has averted a growing issue going forward. The Sarawak Eurasian Association looks forward to welcoming many new natives amongst its membership,” she added.

On Sept 19, it was reported that applications for recognition as a Native can be made at any district office in Sarawak from Nov 1, 2023 following the enforcement of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who announced this, said the fee will be RM100 per application.

She also said the Sarawak government will establish a committee headed by State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki to consider the applications.

“In line with the provisions of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the qualifying criteria is very simple.

“For any person to be recognised as a Native of Sarawak, he or she must be a Malaysian citizen; a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak; and one of his or her parents is a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak,” she said.