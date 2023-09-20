Extinguished garbage fire reignites, razes double-storey house in Miri

MIRI (Sept 20): A double-storey house at Kampung Lopeng Tengah in Jalan Riam here was destroyed Tuesday night after a pile of burning garbage, which had been doused earlier, flared up again and spread to the semi-wooden structure.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it initially received a distress call at 6.55pm regarding a fire at the location and rushed a team from the Lopeng fire station to the scene.

“The fire involved a pile of garbage which the house owner was able to douse prior to the arrival of Bomba personnel,” Bomba said in a statement.

However, the department received a second call at 10.31pm regarding another fire at the same house and rushed its personnel to the scene once more.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered the garbage fire had reignited and spread to the house. No reports of injury were received,” it said.

Bomba estimated damage to the house at 80 per cent.