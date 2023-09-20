First golf course proposed in Kuala Penyu

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 20): The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment supports the proposal by the Kuala Penyu Golf and Country Club to develop the first golf course in the district for golf tourism.

Its minister, Datuk Christina Liew, commended the club headed by Tan Sri Wences Angang for the initiative to propose a golf course in the vicinity of an upcoming international five-star hotel.

“It is an ideal location in view of its proximity to an exclusive hotel that is expected to open next year. My ministry will extend the necessary assistance to ensure the club’s realisation of its ‘dream’ golf course.

“This sport facility that will change the landscape of Kuala Penyu will attract both international and domestic tourists,” she said during a courtesy call by a six-member delegation from the club led by Angang on Tuesday.

Briefing the minister, Angang said the development plan will include a clubhouse for administrative purposes and a golf driving range over an area of 107 acres of prime land fronting the coast.

“We had no land when the Kuala Penyu Golf and Country Club was registered in 1996. We had been planning to secure a piece of suitable land for quite some time. I have been pursuing this all along, and it was only recently that we obtained approval from the government,” the club president said.

According to Angang, the club’s target is to complete the clubhouse building and the golf course within the next five years.

Others in the delegation were secretary-general Patrick J. Angkee, assistant secretary-general Joshua Gantai, treasurer Thomas Kaling and committee members Herman Tiongsoh and Monih Epin.