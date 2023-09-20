Health Dept: Human rabies cases in S’wak on the rise this year with 17 recorded so far, 15 deaths

KUCHING (Sept 20): The State Health Department (JKN) has recorded an increase of rabies cases in humans between Jan 1 and Sept 17 this year compared to the same period last year.

State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said 17 cases of rabies in humans, 15 of which resulted in deaths, have been reported in Sarawak this year, with five cases in Sibu Division topping the list.

This was followed by Serian Division with four cases, three cases from Kuching Division, three cases from Bintulu Division, and two cases from Samarahan Division.

“There is a significant increase in cases compared to only 10 cases for the same period in 2022, which is an increase of seven cases or 70 per cent. The cumulative number of human rabies cases in Sarawak since the outbreak was declared in July 2017 until now is 72 cases with 65 deaths,” added Dr Ooi in a statement today.

Based on the evaluation of four deaths for August and September, he said two cases had a history of being bitten by a pet dog, while one case had a history of being scratched by a pet cat.

He pointed out the final death case is believed to have gotten infected while handling the carcass of a pet dog.

As such Dr Ooi advised the public not to handle the carcasses of animals whose infection status is unknown, including pets, and to ask the local authorities to handle the carcasses.

He also pointed out all the latest death cases did not seek treatment at any health facility after being bitten, scratched, or handling animal carcasses, therefore, the public is advised to immediately seek treatment at the nearest health facility after being bitten or scratched by a pet.

“To increase access to treatment and anti-rabies vaccine needed by the affected population, JKN Sarawak has established 64 post-bite clinics in public health facilities and 29 post-bite clinics in private facilities throughout the state of Sarawak.

“Rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) injection services are also available at 11 hospitals in Sarawak for treatment of high-risk cases,” he said.

Dr Ooi reminded the public to always take preventive measures to avoid rabies infection as well as to act if bitten or scratched by an animal, or exposed to animal saliva.

The actions include washing wounds immediately using running water and soap for at least 15 minutes, immediately seeking treatment at a post-bite clinic or any nearby health facility, making sure to take complete anti-rabies vaccine according to the appointment given by the medical practitioner, and not handle any wild animals, including dogs and feral cats which are either alive or dead.

“Should one need to handle any wild animals, including dogs and feral cats which are either alive or dead, they should report the matter to Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak or the nearest Local Authority for further action,” he said.

Dr Ooi added that JKN Sarawak has held discussions with various agencies, including DVS Sarawak to strengthen cooperation in dealing with the spread of rabies.

Among the actions taken include organising mass rabies vaccination programmes for dogs in locations where the disease has been detected among animals and raising public awareness of rabies.