In Kuching, convicted murderer escapes gallows after Federal Court commutes death sentence

KUCHING (Sept 20): The Federal Court sitting here today commuted the death sentence of a 45-year-old man for the murder of his friend in Sibu to 30 years in prison.

A three-member panel comprising Justices Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, and Datuk Nordin Hassan also ordered for Tony Rambor to receive 12 strokes of the cane.

The jail sentence is effective from the date of his arrest on June 28, 2017.

The unanimous decision of the three judges follows an amendment to Section 302 of the Penal Code, where the death sentence ought to be commuted to imprisonment based on the circumstances and facts of the case.

The amendment of Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for a death sentence or imprisonment term of not less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall also be punished with not less than 12 strokes of the rotan.

The bench dismissed Tony’s appeal against the conviction, as the judgement of the murder case was safe to be upheld.

On Dec 11, 2018, the High Court in Sibu found Tony guilty of murdering his friend in front of an unnumbered house there around 8pm on June 26, 2017.

Based on the facts of the case, Tony, the deceased, and two other men were drinking alcoholic beverages and during their drinking session, which extended to the early evening, they also took turns buying drinks from a nearby shop.

Two others joined the drinking session but they left in the afternoon.

At around 8pm, a misunderstanding occurred between Tony and the deceased that led to the former bludgeoning the deceased with a piece of wood and throwing the body into a nearby drain before going home.

Members of the public discovered the body the next morning and the police found a wood chip with bloodstains at the scene.

The case, which saw 12 witnesses throughout the trial, was prosecuted by DPP Datin Asmah Musa, while Tony was represented by appointed counsels Christopher Bada and Nur Azureen Zainudin.