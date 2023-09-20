Inaugural N1 Opar YB Billy Sujang Trophy football tourney to be held in October

KUCHING (Sept 20): The first edition of the N1 Opar YB Billy Sujang Trophy football tournament will be held next month starting with 16 teams.

Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang said the tournament, which is open only to those who hail from the constituency, aims to find footballing talents to represent Opar in tournaments such as next year’s Prima Bidayuh Football Carnival.

He said the 16 teams will be divided into four groups based on zones namely Bratak Zone, Batang Kayan/ Stungkor Zone, Biawak Zone and Jalan Lundu-Sematan Zone, whereby the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

According to Billy, all matches will take place at the Kampung Stenggang football field on Oct 28 and 29, while the knockout stages including final will be on Nov 4.

“Every team is to register 18 players, a manager, a coach and a medic. In each team, the players must also comprise five categorised as veterans whom are aged 41 years and above. The other 13 players can be between 18 to 40 years old.

“Every match will be played two halves of 15 minutes each. Each team must have two veteran players in the first eleven during every match. These veteran players can be substituted with other veterans anytime during the course of the match, but normal football rules apply for substitutions of other players whom are not veterans,” he said when met after presentation of minor rural project (MRP) funds for this tournament yesterday.

Billy said there will be attractive prizes for the winners namely RM2,000 cash prize for the champions, RM1,500 cash prize for second place, RM1,000 for third place and RM750 for fourth place.

“There is also a special prize for top scorer or the one scoring the most goals in this tournament,” he said.

As such, he called on youths as well as veterans who are actively playing football to take this opportunity to form teams and take part in this tournament.

He said players whose wives hail from Opar constituency can also be considered but they must provide confirmation from the community leader of the wife’s village.

He said for more information, those interested can contact Mike Palmer from Kampung Stenggang Sports Bureau at 013-5678890.

Alternatively, they can contact Mohd Nazrul from N1 Opar Service Centre at 019-8352454.