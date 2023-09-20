Inaugural Pakan Agro Fest to be held Oct 12-15

KUCHING (Sept 20): The inaugural Pakan Agro Fest 2023, set to coincide with the 25th Pakan Festival this Oct 12 to 15, would be the catalyst for further rural transformation in the constituency and its surrounding areas, said Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

The Pakan assemblyman expressed confidence that the festival would be a driving factor to spur agro-tourism in the areas apart from elevating the socio-economic standard of his constituents.

“The Pakan Agro Fest 2023 should not be a one-off event after the government had spent time and money to hold it. It should be a catalyst for rural growth and transformation. I will ensure that relevant agencies and people come up with the transformation follow-up plans or programmes so that they would have a greater impact on community well-being,” he said when met here on Monday.

Adding on, Mawan – also Advisor in the Office of Sarawak Premier (Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development) – said for the rural areas to be effectively transformed through agriculture, commercial farming should take precedence over subsistence farming.

He also pointed out that as rural transformation and agro-tourism were already in the state government’s development agenda and policies, it would be imperative for the rural folks to fine-tune their mindset towards taking part into commercial farming and joint business ventures.

“There are already various assistance and schemes put in place by the government for the rural people to capitalise on.”

On Pakan Agro Fest 2023, to be held at Stadium Pakan, Mawan regarded it as a platform for interested parties to exchange ideas, provide feedback and build better or effective networking.

“It will definitely be a festival not to be missed by people,” said Mawan, adding the event working committee had invited Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to officiate at the opening ceremony for the festival this Oct 13.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Agro Fest 2023 (SAF2023) would be taking place at the Celebration Square, Jalan Stadium in Kuching from Sept 22 to Oct 1.

According to the Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom last month, the 10-day festival is expected to attract some 100,000 visitors from within and outside Sarawak.

The SAF 2023 with the participation of more than 200 exhibitors is aimed at promoting agriculture and agro-based industry by showcasing all the various components of this fast-growing industry apart from providing a platform to attract higher investors’ interests and also to encourage the youth’s participation in the agriculture industry.

To be officially opened by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, exhibitors at SAF 2023 will be those from the agriculture industry, agencies, entrepreneurs, corporate and private sector including international players.