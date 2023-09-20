Lecturer, teacher perish after vehicles collide head-on at Jln FAC Matang

KUCHING (Sept 20): A head-on collision between two cars at Jalan FAC Matang, near Jalan Camar here today claimed the lives of both drivers.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah when contacted identified one of the deceased as a 44-year-old female lecturer of Kuching Polytechnic, and the other as a 33-year-old male teacher.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said, adding the fatal crash happened around 12.15pm.

At the scene of the accident were firefighters who were summoned to extricate the bodies of the two victims from the cars.

Medical personnel pronounced both victims dead at the scene, and the bodies were later transported by police to Sarawak General Hospital for further action.