Man escapes gallows, gets 33 years, 12 strokes for killing girlfriend in Kuching in 2017

KUCHING (Sept 20): A man was spared the gallows by the Federal Court here today for murdering his girlfriend in 2017.

Salman Kassim, 31, was instead sentenced to 33 years in jail and ordered to be whipped 12 times.

The three-member bench comprising Justices Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Dato Rhodzariah Bujang and Dato Nordin Hassan were unanimous in agreeing with Salman’s counsel CM Sundram that the death sentence should be commuted to imprisonment based on the facts of the case, mitigation and circumstances.

The unanimous decision follows an amendment to Section 302 of the Penal Code, where the death sentence ought to be commuted to imprisonment based on the circumstances and facts of the case.

The amendment of Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for a death sentence or imprisonment term of not less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall also be punished with not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

Salman’s jail sentence is to take effect from the date of arrest on March 24, 2017.

In delivering the court’s decision, the bench also dismissed Salman’s appeal against his murder conviction, ruling it to be safe.

On June 10, 2020, the High Court sentenced Salman to death for murdering his girlfriend in a room of a building at Liang Kee Commercial Centre, Mile 4 Jalan Penrissen here between 1.30am and 3.30am on March 24, 2017.

Based on the facts of the case, Salman was spending the night with the deceased in her rented room after arriving in Kuching from Kuala Lumpur where he worked.

He had a long-standing relationship with the deceased and had intended to marry her, and had also been giving her substantial monetary allowances every month.

Salman suspected his girlfriend of having a relationship with another man after coming across a photo on social media showing her in a car with another man.

That night, his suspicion grew stronger as his girlfriend was continuously preoccupied with incoming calls and messages on her cell phone to the extent that she ignored him.

It was her refusal to have sexual intercourse with him that night that sent him into a rage, and he grabbed the nearest thing he could find, which happened to be a knife, and attacked her.

The deceased had multiple injuries including a stab wound to the chest and three stab wounds to the neck, one of which severed her left carotid artery and caused her death.

When Salman realised what he had done, he slashed his wrist and stabbed himself in the abdomen and neck in an apparent attempt to commit suicide, before running out of the room to a nearby shop to ask for help and to call the police.

Police later arrested Salman after sending him to the hospital for treatment and recovering the knife from the room.

During his trial, Salman relied upon the defence of ‘grave and sudden provocation’, saying he was so consumed with anger over the deceased seeing another man that he lost all control of himself and inflicted the injuries on her but without any intention to cause death.

The case, which was prosecuted by DPP Mangaiarkarasi Krishnan, saw five witnesses testifying during the trial.