Miri’s junior star Ethern shines at MSSM Swimming Championships in Selangor

KUCHING (Sept 20): Miri’s up and coming junior swimming star Ethern Ethanael Lim Churn produced another excellent performance at the recent Majlis Sukan Sekolah-Sekolah Malaysia (MSSM) Swimming Championships.

The 12-year-old from SJK Chung Hua Krokop splashed to six gold and two silver medals in the individual events at the Darul Ehsan Aquatic Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Ethern won the Boys C 100m freestyle in a record time of 59.17s, chipping 0.10s off the old mark, while his other gold medals were from the Boys C 100m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, and 200m individual medley.

The Top Speed Aquatic Swimming Club member also collected silver medals in the Boys C 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

For his exploits, Ethern was adjudged the best swimmer in Age 7-12 years old category.

Three other swimmers from Top Speed: Claire Lau Yu Rong, Lisyha Liung Chen Celestine Baru, and Bong Rui Jie also participated at the national schools meet.

Lisyha bagged the bronze in the Girls Age 7-12 years mixed individual medley and registered for PBs, while Bong won the bronze in the Boys Age 13-15 4x100m freestyle relay.

Unfortunately, 14-year-old Claire was unable to perform as she was still suffering from the effects of food poisoning while competing at the SEA Age Group Swimming Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia a week before the MSSM Championship.

“The swimmers have done well and I am really proud of them for having helped contribute medals to the Sarawak team.

“Ethern has certainly performed well to my expectations and he has actually won six out of 10 gold medals captured by Sarawak in the boys section,’” said Top Speed head coach David Chung.

Sarawak ended their campaign in the 12-team competition in third overall after collecting 15 gold, 20 silver, and 11 bronze medals behind Selangor (40-29-22) and Penang (18-10-22).