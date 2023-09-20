Motorcyclist in Kuching seriously injured after crashing into lorry

KUCHING (Sept 20): A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after he crashed into a lorry that was exiting a junction near a Chinese-medium school at Jalan Batu Kitang here around 9am today.

According to sources, the accident caused the 21-year-old to become pinned under the lorry.

It is believed that the victim, from Kampung Bumbok, Jalan Batu Kitang, was heading towards Kuching, while the lorry, which was transporting cooking gas cylinders, was heading the opposite way towards Bau.

The victim, who was unconscious when he was extricated from under the lorry, appeared to be suffering from injuries to his left hip and leg.

He was given first aid at the scene before being transported to the Sarawak General Hospital, where he was placed in the redzone for treatment.