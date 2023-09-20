MYTV’s MYFESTIVA event celebrates free TV, radio access for M’sians

SHAH ALAM (Sept 20): MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV) has recently unveiled its much-anticipated ‘WHY PAY?’ campaign, geared towards fostering the widespread accessibility of free television and radio broadcasts across the entire nation.

The official launch of this initiative took place amidst great fanfare at the MYFESTIVA event, an extravaganza organised by MYTV at the prestigious Aeon Mall Shah Alam in the vibrant state of Selangor.

The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Shahar, who serves as the Special Advisor to the Al-Bukhary Foundation and witnessed the participation of distinguished representatives from various government ministries, key industry players, and esteemed members of the media fraternity.

The “WHY PAY?” campaign is a significant endeavour undertaken by MYTV to grant Malaysians unrestricted access to free television and radio broadcasts.

MYTV is steadfast in its dedication to ensuring that viewers have the utmost enjoyment, as they are provided with an extensive selection of television and radio channels at absolutely no cost or obligation of any recurring payments or binding agreements.

Azlina Mohd Yusof, the chief operating officer of MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd, expressed that MYTV is dedicated to providing Malaysians with convenient access to a wide range of content.

They strive to offer 17 local television channels and 14 local free-to-air radio broadcasts without any billing complications or monthly commitments.

“Additionally, MYTV’s Mana-Mana streaming platform allows users to enjoy free TV and radio broadcasts, along with the freedom to choose from a diverse selection of movies and engaging content from both local and international broadcasters,” she added.

Azlina emphasised the value of MYTV, highlighting that users can enjoy all of these services for free. She also highlighted how the MYTV platform creates new opportunities for the creative content sector, enabling them to showcase high-quality video productions and digital applications.