Officer of a security firm in Sibu gets 18 months’ jail, whipping over CBT charge

SIBU (Sept 20): An officer of a security company was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here, over a criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge.

Sessions Court Judge Marutin Pagan imposed the sentence on Lorenzo Ayum Ghani, 25, from Permai Jaya here who pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of minimum one year and maximum of 14 years, and with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine, if convicted.

Lorenzo was accused of misappropriating RM60,000 from the company on Nov 4 last year, at 8.40am at the premises in Lorong Laichee here.

According to the facts of the case, a cashier of the company found the company’s vault had been tampered with on Jan 6 this year.

Two senior cashiers of the company then made recalculations, and found RM60,000 from the actual amount of RM236,100 inside the vault had gone missing.

The company’s own internal investigation and footage recorded from the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) later discovered that it was Lorenzo, listed as being on duty on Nov 4, 2022, who took the money, which he concealed in his underwear.

The accused also did not come to work on Jan 8, and had continued to be absent since.

The company subsequently lodged a police report after calls made to him had gone unanswered.